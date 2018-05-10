Net neutrality dies June 11th

"On June 11th, we will have a framework in place that encourages innovation and investment in our nation's networks so that all Americans, no matter where they live, can have access to better, cheaper and faster internet access and the jobs, opportunities and platform for free expression that it provides."

That last line is particularly grating when Pai chose to ignore comments from people asking to preserve Title II protections.

In a separate press release (PDF) from the FCC, commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel denounced Pai's moves, saying that the decision is "profoundly disappointing."

"The FCC is on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of the law and the wrong side of the American people," she said. "It deserves to have its handiwork revisited, reexamined and ultimately reversed." Rosenworcel promised to keep "raising a ruckus" to support net neutrality, urging others to join.

The US Senate has forced a vote, scheduled for next week, to overturn Pai's decision. If the Senate is successful, the House of Representatives will have to take similar measures before Pai's framework is overruled. Of course, that's not to say Donald Trump won't veto it once it lands on his desk. In the interim, a handful of states have passed their own bills upholding Title II provisions.