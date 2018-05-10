Nintendo is making a $20 charging stand for the Switch

Enjoy longer play sessions with a new adjustable charging stand for #NintendoSwitch, available on July 13! https://t.co/B7nIHbFOpM pic.twitter.com/PPQnWyUutc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 10, 2018

You can move the kickstand to find the best viewing angle based on your environment, and since its adapter is on the side, you don't have to worry about ruined cords. It sounds like a great addition to your accessory arsenal if you prefer mimicking a TV gaming experience wherever you go -- like say, on the plane, in the car, or in a buddy's house while everyone else is watching Netflix on TV -- by holding only the Joy-Cons instead of the whole console. You'll have to wait a couple more months before you can get one, though: Nintendo won't release its adjustable charging stand until July 13th, 2018.