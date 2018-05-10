Wirecutter's best deals: Save $15 on a Logitech Performance MX mouse

Street price: $100; Deal price: $80

These sweat & moisture-resistant Bluetooth headphones, usually $100, have seen periodic drops to $80 in the last few months. This is another such drop – the deal price is available for both the Black and Teal finishes. The Plantronics BackBeat FIT 500 are a rare on-ear option in the workout headphone sphere but look good enough to wear around town, giving you some peace of mind if you're caught in a rainstorm.

The Plantronics BackBeat FIT 500 are are on-ear pick in our guide to the best wireless workout headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "Fortunately, when it comes to on- or over-ear workout headphones, the Plantronics Backbeat Fit 500 are unsurpassed in every attribute that's important. They're comfortable for several hours of sweating, and can handle that sweat without breaking. They wipe clean easily and they won't absorb your sweat and get gross. They also stay put. We tested the Backbeat Fit 500 through high-impact activities like burpees and tuck jumps, but they'll also grip your ears through bench presses and push-ups. The Bluetooth connection is solid, and I had no problem leaving my phone on a machine and walking away around 30 feet to refill my water bottle. The controls are intuitive: Play/pause, track skip, volume, and digital assist/answer call can all be easily felt without taking the Fit 500 off of your head."

Street price: $70; Deal price: $45

Back down to $45, this matches the price we saw early last month when this cable modem was a deal of the day. The TP-Link TC-7620 is a pick in our cable modem guide, offering similar performance to our top pick but typically at a higher price. As it's usually closer to $60 and our top pick is presently more expensive, it's a great option if you're in need of a modem.

The TP-Link TC-7620 Modem is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best cable modem. Thorin Klosowski, Patrick Austin, and David Murphy wrote, "The TP-Link TC-7620 is just as good as our main pick and is the modem to buy if you can't get the Netgear CM500, if the TC-7620 is cheaper, or if your ISP doesn't support the Netgear. It matches the CM500 in compatibility and speed. The TC-7620 has positive reviews on Amazon right now, with 4.4 stars out of five overall, but that's across only 317 reviews. While it has fewer reviews, the TC-7620's reported reliability is in line with the CM500's, and TP-Link's two-year warranty is better than Netgear's."

Street price: $110; Deal price: $92

The Samsung Gear VR has a wide selection of games, but compatibility is limited to recent Samsung phones (including the S9 and S9+). Down to $92 from a street price around $110, we've only seen it slightly lower at $90. If you have a newer Samsung smart phone and you're interested in giving VR a try, this is a great option.

The Samsung Gear VR is the top pick in our guide to the best VR headset for your phone. Signe Brewster wrote, "The Samsung Gear VR works with the most popular Android phones—Samsung's Galaxy S and Note phones—and offers some of the best mobile VR games available, including Minecraft and Land's End. It's not as universally comfortable as the lighter Daydream View: Some of our testers thought it fit the shape of their face well, while others found it sat too heavily on their face. The Gear VR's included controller, which tracks the position and location of your hand, makes entry-level VR fun and approachable. However, it's compatible with only the Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8+, or Note 8."

Street price: $55; Deal price: $40

At $40, this matches the low we've seen for this wireless mouse, a longtime pick in our guide. The Performance Mouse MX, despite its age, is still a great performer if you have a legacy USB (non-C) port available for the included unifying receiver. If you have larger hands, it's a particularly good option.

The Logitech Performance Mouse MX is our larger hands pick in our guide to the best wireless mouse. Justin Krajeski and Kimber Streams wrote, "For people with big hands, we recommend the Logitech Performance Mouse MX, which costs about $50. This was the most comfortable mouse for our largest-handed testers, who preferred the size and shape of the Performance Mouse MX over those of the MX Master 2S. The Performance Mouse MX tracked well on all our test surfaces, including glass and mirror. Although it connects only via USB dongle, and its software is outdated (though not necessary for normal use), it has nine programmable buttons, plus a scroll wheel toggle. Logitech claims its rechargeable battery will last roughly a month on a single charge, but our model, which is three-plus years old, makes it through about only nine full workdays."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.