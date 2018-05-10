‘Karate Kid’ lives on in a second season of YouTube’s ‘Cobra Kai’

In the reboot, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Lawrence opens his own dojo in his search for redemption while LaRusso, though successful, is struggling a bit without Mr. Miyagi to guide him. The first season was written, produced and largely directed by Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine) and Harold and Kumar writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. The three will also write, produce and direct season two.

Cobra Kai's second season will begin production later this year and is scheduled to premiere on YouTube Red in 2019. "Continuing the Karate Kid saga with YouTube Red has been a dream come true," Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg said in a statement. "We are grateful to all our creative partners for giving us the freedom to revisit and expand the LaRusso/Lawrence rivalry. And we are truly exhilarated by the tidal wave of support from fans of this story, both old and new."