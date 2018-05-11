Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Albert Gea / Reuters
save
Save
share

BlackBerry’s ‘Key2’ smartphone will be revealed on June 7th

No details yet, but presumably it will keep its predecessor's keyboard.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
33m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Albert Gea / Reuters

BlackBerry's KEYone was the company's first smartphone in years to really feel like a BlackBerry. That's not least because of its physical keyboard, a rarity these days that delivers what BB fans may have been craving since the brand's heydey. Otherwise, it was a decent but not groundbreaking phone, but now we're going to see what BlackBerry has in store for its successor. On June 7th, the company will unveil the Key2 at an event in New York City.

Not much else is known about its new phone, though presumably, it will carry over the KEYone's keyboard. While BlackBerry sold less than a million devices last year, according to a February report, the company considered it a success in terms of making devices accessible, if not in sales. The Key2 might help it snag its target of three to five percent of the smartphone market, but even if not, Blackberry still has its burgeoning data security services to fall back on.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr