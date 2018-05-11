'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' may live on with Hulu or Netflix

Hulu appears the most likely home for a sixth season, partly because it already holds Brooklyn Nine-Nine's streaming rights in the US. But the other options have strong links to the show too, as executives at both TBS (which airs repeats) and Netflix (which streams the show in other territories) helped develop the comedy. NBC, on the other hand, is Universal Television's corporate sibling, and it has a long-standing relationship with B99's co-creator Mike Schur -- he's behind the network's Parks and Recreation, The Good Place and new show Abby's.

This wouldn't be the first time Hulu or Netflix have defibrillated a show. Hulu kept The Mindy Project running for three seasons after Fox axed it, and Netflix has aired additional seasons of Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls, Longmire and Black Mirror, among others. Meanwhile, because we refuse to let shows die anymore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine might not be the only recently axed series getting another shot: THR noted The Mick and The Last Man on Earth, which Fox also canceled yesterday, could continue elsewhere too.