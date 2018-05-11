Cyberattack shuts down Tennessee election website

"The effect was clearly a loss of service, but it is unclear, with the information provided, if the outage was an intended event or a side effect of the events," the report said, according to the Associated Press. The site was bombarded by access requests from around 100 countries, including Great Britain, Chile and Canada. Technicians fixed the website and brought it back online, while the county's IT office has fixed the vulnerability targeted by the cyberattack.

While it's unclear what the attackers hoped to gain, it's still a worrying incident in the leadup to the 2018 midterms. Given the extent Russia tried to break in to voting infrastructure in 21 US states during the 2016 election, everybody's anxious about whether our current system is safe enough from foreign manipulation.