Google's Clips camera can be shared with your whole family

Google is also improving the AI itself -- you know, the reason you bought Clips in the first place. It's now better at detecting dancing, hugs, jumps and kisses, so you'll have a better chance of capturing a priceless occasion without having to manually record it. The company accomplished the feat by giving the AI "bonuses" to its training quality score for recognizing these scenes. This might not convince you to buy a Clips cam if you didn't already have one, but it could easily help justify your purchase.