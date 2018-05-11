RuPaul will take the drag show on the road in new Netflix series

Netflix just snagged itself a new comedy series starring RuPaul. AJ and the Queen centers on a drag queen named Ruby Red (RuPaul) who travels across the country in an old RV performing in different clubs along the way. By her side is AJ, an orphaned, scrappy 11-year-old and as they travel, Ruby spreads messages of love and acceptance, helping people she comes across as she moves from city to city.