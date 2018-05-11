RuPaul will take the drag show on the road in new Netflix series

Netflix just snagged itself a new comedy series starring RuPaul. AJ and the Queen centers on a drag queen named Ruby Red (RuPaul) who travels across the country in an old RV performing in different clubs along the way. By her side is AJ, an orphaned, scrappy 11-year-old and as they travel, Ruby spreads messages of love and acceptance, helping people she comes across as she moves from city to city.
Hold on to your wigs! RuPaul will star in "AJ And The Queen," a new Netflix comedy series, created by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King! pic.twitter.com/CBotYAh5OM— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 11, 2018
The show will be written by RuPaul and 2 Broke Girls and The Comeback creator Michael Patrick King. Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the series. Other recent Netflix gets include an Idris Elba comedy, an animated Fast and Furious series, a Katee Sackhoff-led sci-fi drama and a comedy directed by and starring Ricky Gervais.