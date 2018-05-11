Netflix snags 'Next Gen,' a star-studded animated film about robots

Not much else is known about the film, although Deadline surmised it's one of the biggest deals to come out of the film festival thus far. The voice cast includes Charlyne Yi, Michael Peña, Constance Wu, Jason Sudeikis and David Cross. It's unclear when Netflix will distribute the film, but we know when it's coming out in China: Alibaba and Wanda, which won rights to distribute in the country, will give it a wide release this summer.