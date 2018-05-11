Sony is trying a new format for its E3 press conference

Sony is doing something different for its E3 keynote address this year. Specifically, it'll focus on doing deep dives on a small handful first-party games, rather than unleashing a barrage of trailers. Chairman of Sony's Worldwide Studios Shawn confirmed a "complete new report" for Death Stranding, in addition to more info on Ghosts of Tsushima, Spider-Man and The Last of Us: Part Two. On a new episode of the PlayStation Blogcast, Layden also said that there will be third-party games as well, in addition to indie titles.