Image credit: Xiaomi
Xioami's smart home devices now work with Google Assistant

Certainly a nice addition ahead of the line's US launch.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
38m ago in Home
Xiaomi has had a hard time gaining traction with US customers. To help sidestep that, the Chinese company is prepping the runway for (hopeful) domestic success by adding Google Assistant tech to its smart home devices, 9to5Google spotted. Meaning that once the company's Mi line of bedside lamps, LED lightbulbs and Smart plug arrive on these shores you'll be able to control them with your voice. The lamp and bulb each are capable of 16 million color customizations, according to the company, and they'll be available "shortly." For the Mi lamp, that's this month for an undisclosed price. Everything else, including pricing and availability for the rest of the Mi line? We have to wait and see.

