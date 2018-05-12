NBC picks up 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' after Hulu, Netflix pass

After Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine, fans hoped a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu might pick up the show to extend its run. Tonight members of the cast and crew announced that NBC has chosen to air season six of the cop sitcom, a move many attributed to fans getting loud and saving the show.

Similar to Syfy's recently-canceled The Expanse, an issue with the show on its old network was a lack of streaming rights for past seasons that in this case belong to Hulu. That, in turn, made it less compelling for a service like Netflix. Deadline reported on which networks passed, and notes that at NBC it's a show made by "sister studio" Universal, which does bring in profit from off-network airing and streaming.