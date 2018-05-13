Ben Heck's glue gun and mini pinball game: Which one gets the axe?

As the team comes to the end of its long-term builds, it's time to make a tough decision: What should they axe? Which product can more easily be taken into production? Join Ben, Felix and James Ray from AVID as the group discusses the viability of the mini pinball game, Super Glue Gun and their Portable Raspberry Pi projects! The team has learned some important things, including the ability to customize a Raspberry Pi and what up-front costs to expect. Have you ever brought a project into production? Which build would you like to see made? Let the team know over on the element14 Community.