Subaru's first PHEV is the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid

The PHEV edition will also tout "unique styling" to remind everyone that you're not using a run-of-the-mill Crosstrek. It should arrive at dealers by the end of 2018.

As far as car brands go, Subaru has been conservative about electrifying its lineup. It did introduce a conventional hybrid version of the Crosstrek for the 2014 model year, but it's not expected to launch its first all-electric cars until 2021. The 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid is a first step in that direction, and an acknowledgment that Subaru can't afford to stay still lest rivals like Kia lure customers away with PHEVs of their own.