Fujifilm unveils its first square-format analog Instax camera

The camera includes motor-based macro, landscape and double exposure focus modes to help with your creativity, and a 10-second timer will help you compose old-school selfies. You can likewise expect to shoot about 300 pictures (30 10-packs of film) on the included lithium batteries.

Fujifilm is betting on another feature to draw you in even if you aren't sold on analog photography: the price. The SQ6 will arrive on May 25th for $130, or less than half the cost of the SQ10. At that cost, it could be easy to give up some digital conveniences.