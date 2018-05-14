HP's new Envy PC is the first all-in-one with Alexa built-in

The system is full of extra touches beyond the AI helper. Most of them are carryovers from the outgoing generation, such as quad Bang & Olufsen speakers and a built-in wireless charging pad for your phone. However, it might be more at home with your decor -- it now has a wood grain finish that could match your furniture. Logically, there's a spec bump that includes newer 8th-generation Intel Core processors and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics to help power the system's ultra-wide 3,440 x 1,440 screen.

HP won't divulge pricing and configurations for the 34-inch Envy until "later this year," unfortunately. If you just can't wait, though, there's a 27-inch Envy that starts at $1,400 for a flat 1440p display, a Core i5 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive and GTX 1050 video. You can shell out $1,920 for a 4K variant with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to complement the spinning drive.