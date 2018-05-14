Show More Results

Image credit: JORGE GUERRERO via Getty Images
Netflix snags Guillermo del Toro horror anthology series

The filmmaker will write, direct and select the stories.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in AV
JORGE GUERRERO via Getty Images

Netflix has just ordered a horror anthology series created by Guillermo del Toro, who will also serve as executive producer. The stories included in Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight will be "both equally sophisticated and horrific," according to Netflix, and will be curated by del Toro. The filmmaker will also write and direct certain episodes.

Del Toro will put together a team of writers and filmmakers to bring the stories he selects to the small screen and Variety reports that a premiere date and an episode count haven't been settled yet. Netflix already hosts del Toro's animated series Trollhunters, which will soon air its third season. This will be the first horror anthology for Netflix, which recently announced an upcoming RuPaul comedy series, a star-studded animated film about robots and an adaptation of Stephen King's novella In The Tall Grass.

