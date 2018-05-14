'Lost in Space' will return to Netflix after a successful first season

Reactions to the new Lost in Space have been mixed, but there's no doubt that Netflix invested a lot into the the project between a familiar cast and lavish special effects -- it needed the show to be a commercial success. Much to its relief, that appears to have been the case. Nielsen indicated that Lost in Space drew 6.3 million American viewers (let alone international) in the first three days, there's at least a large-enough audience to keep the series going.

More Danger, Will Robinson. Lost in Space Season 2 is coming. pic.twitter.com/SBEbJaKUIi — Lost In Space (@lostinspacetv) May 14, 2018