Nintendo's NES Classic Edition returns on June 29th

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

The NES Classic Edition will cost $60 and feature the same slate of 30 pre-installed games, including Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong and Pac-Man. Nintendo also said that the $80 SNES Classic Edition, which arrived in September last year and promptly sold out, would also be available throughout 2018. All of this is quite a reversal from Nintendo's earlier statements, but the company seems to have finally realized that gamers are into nostalgia, so why not cash out on it?