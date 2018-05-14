Show More Results

Image credit: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
'Resident Evil' film team is making the 'Monster Hunter' movie

Director Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich return to adapt another Capcom franchise.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
46m ago in AV
We last heard the Monster Hunter movie was still in the works back in September 2016, but selling 8 million copies of this year's Monster Hunter: World might have sped things up. According to Variety, the film adaptation has snagged Paul W. S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich, who directed and starred, respectively, in the long-running Resident Evil movie franchise.

The untitled Monster Hunter movie will start production this September with a $60 million budget and will film in South Africa. Per Variety's report, the company behind the film, Constantin, envisions it as the first in a series. Given that the seven-entry Resident Evil movie franchise has raked in over $1 billion in the box office on roughly similar budgets, it's a shrewd move to mimic that success with another beloved Capcom game series. The news didn't reveal when the first Monster Hunter film is slated to debut.

