Image credit: Michael Gibson/HBO
What's on TV: 'Fahrenheit 451,' 'Die Hard' 4K

Also: 'Black Panther' on 4K Blu-ray, 'State of Decay 2: Ultimate Edition' and '13 Reasons Why.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
'Fahrenheit 451' Michael Gibson/HBO

This week Black Panther comes home on Ultra HD Blu-ray after its video-on-demand premiere last week, and it is must-buy, both for the impressive picture quality (despite a few issues with the CGI) and director's commentary. Michael B. Jordan's second appearance on our list this week comes courtesy of HBO, where he'll star in its Fahrenheit 451 film premiering Saturday night. You can also pick up Die Hard on Ultra HD Blu-ray, or Gladiator if that's what you prefer.

We also have a slew of season/series finales, including New Girl, Black-ish, Alex, Inc., Blindspot, The Blacklist, Family Guy, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Gotham and Rellik. For gamers, there's an Ultimate Edition of State of Decay 2 on Xbox One and PC, while Hitman: Definitive Edition arrives on PS4 and Xbox One. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Black Panther (4K)
  • The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (Steelbook)
  • Gladiator (4K)
  • Braveheart (4K)
  • The Return of Swamp Thing
  • Rick and Morty (S3)
  • Problem Child 2
  • Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (30th Anniversary Edition)
  • Die Hard (4K)
  • The Wizard
  • The Bloodthirsty Trilogy
  • Dragon's Crown Pro (PS4)
  • Hitman: Definitive Edition (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Wizard of Legend (PC, Switch)
  • Forgotton Anne (PS4, PC)
  • Welcome to Hanwell (PS4)
  • The Adventures of Elena Temple (Switch)
  • State of Decay 2: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One, PC)
  • Horizon Chase Turbo (PS4, PC)
  • Omensight (PS4, PC)
  • The Council - Episode 2: Hide and Seek (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Walden, A Game (PS4)
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Desolation of Mordor DLC (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
  • Descenders (Xbox One Game Preview)
  • Monster Slayers (Xbox One)
  • Assemblance: Oversight (PS4)
  • Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Switch)
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition (Switch)

Monday

  • Lucifer (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
  • NHL Western Conference Finals: Golden Knights vs. Jets, NBC Sports Network, 8 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
  • Dancing with the Stars, ABC, 8 PM
  • Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • NBA Western Conference Finals Game 1: Warriors/Rockets, TNT, 9 PM
  • The Resident (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
  • What Haunts Us, Starz, 9 PM
  • Superior Donuts (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
  • The Resident (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
  • iZombie, CW, 9 PM
  • It Was Him, Paramount, 9 PM
  • The Terror, AMC, 9 PM
  • AMC Visionaries: James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction, AMC, 10 PM
  • Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Crossing, ABC, 10 PM
  • Running wild with Bear Grylls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • Civilizations, PBS, 8 PM
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
  • NHL Eastern Conference Finals Game 3: Lightning vs. Capitals, NBC Sports Network, 8 PM
  • NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 2: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, ESPN, 8:30 PM
  • The Middle, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Black-ish (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
  • The 100, CW, 9 PM
  • First Civilizations (season finale), PBS, 9 PM
  • NCIS: NO (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
  • New Girl (series finale), Fox, 9 PM
  • Rise (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • Shadowhunters (spring finale), Freefrom, 9 PM
  • Splitting up Together, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Legion, FX, 10 PM
  • Chicago Med (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
  • For the People, ABC, 10 PM
  • Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • The Ice Cream Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Wednesday

  • The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Riverdale (season finale), CW, 8 PM
  • Famous in Love, Freeform, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • Empire, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Blacklist (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
  • Alex, Inc. (series finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
  • NHL Western Conference Finals Game 4: Jets vs. Golden Knights, NBC Sports Network, 9 PM
  • NBA Western Conference finals Game 2: Warriors vs. Rockets, TNT, 9 PM
  • Modern Family (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
  • The Originals, CW, 9 PM
  • The Expanse, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Star, Fox, 9 PM
  • Seal Team (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
  • American Housewife (season finale), ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Inside the Royal Wedding, NBC, 10 PM
  • Being Serena, HBO, 10 PM
  • Colony, USA, 10 PM
  • Archer: Danger Island, FXX, 10 PM
  • Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
  • The Americans, FX, 10 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
  • Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Designated Survivor (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
  • The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10 PM
  • Code Black, CBS, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • My House, Viceland, 10:30 PM
  • Comedy Knockout, TruTV, 11 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Thursday

  • Motherland, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Grey's Anatomy (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
  • Supernatural (season finale), CW, 8 PM
  • Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Gotham (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
  • NHL Eastern Conference Finals Game 4: Lightning vs. Capitals, NBC Sports Network, 8 PM
  • American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 9 PM
  • Ex on the Beach, MTV, 9 PM
  • Station 19 (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
  • Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 9 PM
  • Arrow (season finale), CW, 9 PM
  • Life in Pieces (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T. (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
  • Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
  • Thursday Night Darts (season finale), BBC America, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Friday

  • 13 Reasons Why (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Inspector Gadget (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Cargo, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Catching Feelings , Netflix, 3 AM
  • You are Wanted (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Vice, HBO, 7:30 PM
  • Battlebots , Discovery, 8 PM
  • Harry and Meghan: A Love Story, CW, 8 PM
  • Once Upon A Time (series finale), ABC, 8 PM
  • Blindspot (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0 (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
  • Rellik (season finale), Cinemax, 10 PM
  • Taskmaster (season finale), Comedy Central, 11 & 11:30 PM
  • Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11:30 PM

Saturday

  • The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!, HBO, 7:30 AM
  • Fahrenheit 451, HBO, 8 PM
  • Patrick Melrose, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Saturday Night Life: Tina Fey / Nicki Minaj (season finale), NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 7:30 PM
  • Billboard Music Awards, NBC, 8 PM
  • NBA Western Conference Finals Game 3: Rockets vs. Warriors, TNT, 8 PM
  • Sweetbitter, Starz, 8 PM
  • American Idol ABC, 8 PM
  • Killing Eve, BBC America, 8 PM
  • NCIS: LA (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (spring finale), Showtime, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
  • Vida, Starz, 8:30 PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine (season finale), Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Westworld, HBO, 9 PM
  • Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
  • Family Guy (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
  • Unsung: Mtume (season premiere), TV One 9 PM
  • Madam Secretary (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
  • I'm Dying Up Here, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Into the Badlands, AMC, 10 PM
  • Trust, FX, 10 PM
  • Deception, ABC, 10 PM
  • United Shades of America, CNN, 10 PM
  • Talking Dead, AMC, 11 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

[All times listed are in ET]

