Alexa can unlock Yale's smart deadbolt locks

Amazon's Alexa has been useful for locking Yale's smart deadbolts, but what about unlocking them when there's a guest at the door? You're set after today. Yale has introduced Alexa support for unlocking its Assure Locks with voice commands. You'll need to set and remember a four-digit code, but that still makes it easy to let someone in without moving from the couch. You can always launch the app if you're not within range of a smart speaker.
The addition comes right on the heels of Schlage's support and hints at smart locks are becoming much more practical. Companies are finding ways to maintain security (at least, so long as you trust the people within earshot) without giving up the convenience of a voice assistant. Don't be shocked if full voice control becomes a mainstay of connected locks in the near future.