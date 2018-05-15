Amazon Prime is your ticket to stream 'Lady Bird' on June 3rd

As part of its earlier deal with production company A24, Amazon will exclusively stream last year's much-lauded film Lady Bird on Prime Video. While it was ultimately snubbed at the Oscars, the coming-of-age movie starring Saoirse Ronan earned five Academy Award noms and won two Golden Globes. The film arrives on Amazon's streaming video service on June 3rd.
Amazon got the rights as part of its multi-year arrangement with A24 that brought the 2017 Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight to Prime Video. We knew that the company's other films like A Ghost Story and 20th Century Women would arrive on the platform, but it looks like subscribers are in store for more A24 movies down the line -- though it's uncertain how many.