Lyft drops arbitration requirement for sexual assault cases

The firm isn't subtle in taking a dig at Uber: in a statement, Lyft noted that Uber changed its arbitration demands just two days before facing a lawsuit. Even so, the company says it "agree[s] with the changes" and isn't shy about following its rival's lead in most respects.

Lyft didn't initially tell Engadget whether or not it will publish a safety report to improve its transparency surrounding sexual assault and harassment cases. However, it has since confirmed that it will not only publish a report, but work together with Uber on that report. The cooperation should both help gauge their incident rates and provide a yardstick for comparisons with taxis and other forms of transportation.