'PUBG Mobile' update adds Miramar map and more

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has finally dropped its 0.5.0 update for mobile, and it's pretty much everything we'd hoped for. A cut-to-the-chase tweet from developer PUBG revealed that the Miramar Map, progression missions, secret stash and local quick teams are all part of the new patch, which was rolled out over a period of extended downtime yesterday. Availability of the update depends on the region of your store, though, so you might not get it straight away, but unlike the last mobile update, it doesn't matter which operating system you're using as it looks like Android and iOS users will get the goods at the same time.