SteamVR Input beta test helps controllers adapt to any VR game

Better yet, you don't even have to leave VR to change things around, since the settings menu is available in-headset. According to Valve, hardware makers will be able expose what their controllers can do to the system, with information available on Github about how to get their drivers set up to take full advantage of the new input capabilities. Hopefully, it should let gamers adjust third-party controllers like the Vive controller in ways similar to the native Steam controller, and open the playing field to more hardware going forward.

Today's SteamVR Beta update includes the new SteamVR Input system. Read more here: https://t.co/AHNM9St0T3 — SteamVR (@SteamVR) May 15, 2018