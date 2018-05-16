Apocalyptic shooter 'Stalker 2' is back in development

After six years of radio silence, it's understandable why fans of the survival horror franchise might have given up on the sequel. To put things into perspective, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was first announced in 2010, so it's certainly been a long development voyage. However, a new website linked in the Facebook post suggests development has resumed, and that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 diehards may be able to get their fix sometime in 2021. No screenshots, gameplay details or supported platforms are listed -- in fact it's currently just a static image of the game's title -- although this will likely be the place where more concrete information pops up in the future.

Up until now, GSC has busied itself with Cossacks 3, a remake of the 2001 real-time strategy game Cossacks 3: European War. And while GSC's RTS pedigree is impressive, there's little doubt S.T.A.L.K.E.R. fans will be happy to see the studio refocus on the popular franchise.