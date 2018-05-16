Whistleblower: Cambridge Analytica couldn’t work with Democrats

Although Cambridge Analytica (CA) is preparing to shut down, US Congress isn't done trying to get answers about the firm's tactics to harvest online user data for political research. Today, in the latest chapter of a matter that has affected up to 87 million Facebook users, the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding another hearing, titled "Cambridge Analytica and the Future of Data Privacy." One of the people testifying before the panel of senators is none other than whistleblower Christopher Wylie, the former director of research at CA who helped break the story earlier this year. In a written testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wiley said that what he bore witness to during his time at CA, between 2013 and 2014, should alarm everyone.

"Cambridge Analytica is the canary in the coal mine to a new Cold War emerging online," he said. "We must address the digital echo chambers that are being exploited to algorithmically segregate American society. Online communities should unite us, not divide us." During his testimony, Wiley also told Senator Cornyn (R-TX) that after billionaire Robert Mercer began investing "tens of millions" of dollars in CA, the only restriction the firm had was to not do any work for Democratic political candidates. Mercer is, of course, a known GOP mega-donor who has backed President Trump and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, among other Republic figures.

For many Democratic senators, including Blumenthal (D-CT), a main concern seems to be whether Cambridge Analytica violated US election laws, since it was operated by non-American citizens like Alexander Nix, the company's former CEO. The Federal Elections Commission (FEC) prohibits foreign nationals from making contributing to "any committee or organization of any national, state, district, or local political party."

