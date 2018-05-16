Google Chrome team rolls back the update that muted many web games

According to manager John Pallett: "We're doing this to give Web Audio API developers (e.g. gaming, audio applications, some RTC features) more time to update their code. The team here is working hard to improve things for users and developers, but in this case we didn't do a good job of communicating the impact of the new autoplay policy to developers using the Web Audio API."

While the move should restore sound to affected sites for now, there are still unhappy developers out there. As one of them noted, "Unfortunately, the great majority of existing work will not be updated by October, or ever, and so we still face the effective cultural erasure of those works in October."