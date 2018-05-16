Google's AI-powered News app arrives on iOS

The app comprises three main components: "For You", "Full Coverage" and Newsstand. "For You" gives you a quick overview of five stories, based on your past reading habits, although you can edit this by telling the app to show you more or less content on a specific topic. "Full Coverage", as you'd expect, digs deeper into news events, displaying stories from a variety of sources (although you can't set preferences for these), as well as timelines for ongoing issues. Newsstand gives access to pay-walled news outlets. Simply subscribe to a publication and view its latest content in Google's mobile-optimised AMP standard. The app is available in the iOS App Store now.