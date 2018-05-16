Instagram will show how much time you waste looking at food porn

It's true. RT @TechCrunch: Code buried in Instagram's Android app reveals a "Usage Insights" feature that will show users their "time spent" https://t.co/1Lt3DgIFEj — Kevin S. (@kevin) May 16, 2018

Systrom continued to explain via two more tweets. "We're building tools that will help the IG community know more about the time they spend on Instagram - any time should be positive and intentional," he wrote. The second noted that time spent online impact people, and that his company wants to be honest about it. Whether all this new attention to screen time is genuinely motivated by an interest in people's actual well being or not, we still hope that our devices don't nag us too much.