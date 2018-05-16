Survival shooter 'Metro Exodus' delayed to early 2019

The game was originally slated for 2018. In a joint statement, 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver said development is "progressing well" and that everyone is "really excited by what we are seeing." However, the pair want the game to be "at its absolute best" when it comes out, and have therefore decided "to move the release date to Q1 2019." That will, of course, be a disappointment to some. If you haven't played the original games, however — Metro 2033 and Last Light — this is a good opportunity to check out the updated Redux versions on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.