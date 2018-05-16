Watch the OnePlus 6 live stream here

We've gotten some hints at what features the OnePlus 6 will have, and there was a seemingly reliable leak that showed us what the device will look like. The handset has a 6.3-inch display (with a notch, of course) and a glass back -- at least on the model that had leaked images. There's also stacked 16- and 20-megapixel rear cameras and moved the alert slider to the right. We also know from other sources that the phone will have a Snapdragon 845 processor and there will be a version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.