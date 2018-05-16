The OnePlus 6 vs. the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5: What's changed?

The freshly announced OnePlus 6 is easily the company's best-looking device to date, but is it a worthy upgrade for those who are currently carrying a OnePlus 5 or 5T? Our upcoming review will have a more definitive answer, but for now, we can get a rough idea by numbers and specs alone. The most interesting part is perhaps the cameras: While the front camera has remained unchanged, the rear dual cameras saw a progressive upgrade over the three models, with the latest one finally regaining optical image stabilization. Of course, there are also several other notable tweaks here and there. Let's take a look.
|OnePlus 6
|OnePlus 5T
|OnePlus 5
|Pricing
|$529, $579, $629 (off contract)
|$499, $559 (off contract)
|$479, $539 (off contract)
|Dimensions
|155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75mm (6.13 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches)
|156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm (6.15 x 2.95 x 0.29 inches)
|154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm (6.07 x 2.92 x 0.29 inches)
|Weight
|177g (6.2 ounces)
|162g (5.7 ounces)
|153g (5.40 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.28 inches (159.5mm)
|6.01 inches (152.7mm)
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,280 x 1,080 (402ppi)
|2,160 x 1,080 (401ppi)
|1,920 x 1,080 (401ppi)
|Aspect Ratio
|19:9
|18:9
|16:9
|Screen type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|3,300mAh
|3,300mAh
|Internal storage
|64 / 128 / 256GB UFS 2.1
|64 / 128GB UFS 2.1
|64 / 128GB UFS 2.1
|External storage
|None
|None
|None
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.7, 1.22μm pixel size, OIS;
Telephoto, 20MP, f/1.7, 1.0μm pixel size
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.7, 1.12μm pixel size;
Telephoto, 20MP, f/1.7, 1.0μm pixel size
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.7, 1.12μm pixel size;
Telephoto, 20MP, f/2.6, 1.0μm pixel size
|Front-facing camera
|16MP, f/2.0, 1.0μm pixel size
|16MP, f/2.0, 1.0μm pixel size
|16MP, f/2.0, 1.0μm pixel size
|Video capture
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 30fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with aptX HD
|v5.0 with aptX HD
|v5.0 with aptX HD
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|CPU
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.45GHz octa-core
|2.45GHz octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|6 / 8GB LPDDR4X
|6 / 8GB LPDDR4X
|6 / 8GB LPDDR4X
|WiFi
|2x2 MIMO, dual band, 802.11ac
|2x2 MIMO, dual band, 802.11ac
|2x2 MIMO, dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|OxygenOS based on Android 8.1
|OxygenOS based on Android 8.1
|OxygenOS based on Android 8.1
|Other features
|Fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, water resistant, USB Type-C, Dash Charge (5V/4A), 3.5mm headphone jack, alert slider
|Fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, USB Type-C, Dash Charge (5V/4A), 3.5mm headphone jack, 3-mic noise cancellation, alert slider
|Fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, USB Type-C, Dash Charge (5V/4A), 3.5mm headphone jack, 3-mic noise cancellation, capacitive buttons, alert slider