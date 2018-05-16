OnePlus’ new headphones use magnets to pause playback

The magnetic buds did a good job of keeping the Bullets Wireless from tangling up during my brief hands-on time with it. I wish there were a way to adjust the length of the cables so I could put the remote control in a more accessible spot, though. It hangs right by my jaw, and when reaching up for it I almost always knock the earbud out of my ear. Still, I enjoyed wearing the aluminum device as a faux necklace for a bit, and it's not a bad looking thing. The black-and-red aesthetic is subtle yet stylish when you look closely at the buds, and I'm thankful for its weather resistance (although OnePlus doesn't clarify the standard).

We can't discuss sound quality yet, unfortunately, nor any of the features like the magnetic triggers or launching Google Assistant by long pressing the play button. But if you already know you want the Bullets Wireless either way, it'll be available in early June on OnePlus.com. If you're concerned that the wireless headphones means the company is taking the headphone jack away, don't worry -- the OnePlus 6 still has the 3.5mm audio port. Phew!