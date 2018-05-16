Onkyo's high-end receivers will link up with Sonos

Some Onkyo receivers are getting the Work with Sonos seal of approval -- you'll soon be able to stream tunes from the Sonos app to Onkyo, Integra and Pioneer Elite receivers. You can add Onkyo devices to an existing Sonos setup as well, which might come in handy for a multi-room setup. Some Onkyo systems already have Google Assistant support via Google Home, and the Sonos tie-up will similarly add limited Alexa controls through Amazon's Echo hardware, the company told Twice.
It's a positive move for Onkyo owners who might want to combine their systems with Sonos speakers into a more streamlined setup. Onkyo will reveal the specific models involved on June 6th, when the firmware update is scheduled to drop. You can expect more Sonos news then too, as the company is holding a home theater event on that date.