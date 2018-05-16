The company that helps police track phones was reportedly hacked

The concern here is that any malicious entity could use these logins to access the location of any of the phones tracked by the company. Motherboard reports that the hacker sent several internal company files, including a spreadsheet marked "police," which contained 2,800 user names, email addresses, phone numbers, hashed passwords and security challenge questions. The data is apparently from 2011 forward, and includes information from sheriff departments and city police from places including Minneapolis, Phoenix, Indianapolis and more. We've reached out to Securus for comment and will update this post if we hear back.