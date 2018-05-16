The Morning After: Amazon Prime adds discounts at Whole Foods

The massive collaborative screen is described as a "huddle board."Microsoft's Surface Hub 2 is a bold attempt at changing how we work

Seeing someone rotate a 50.5-inch 4K+ screen is surprising -- at first.

For a few months, anyway.Google Chrome team rolls back the update that muted many web games

Version 66 of the Chrome browser muted autoplaying audio by default to snuff out annoying web popups. The problem, however, is that it also cut out the sound on a number of interactive pages and games that aren't ads at all. Now Google has pushed a new update that reverts the change for pages that use the WebAudio API, promising a temporary reprieve until Chrome 70 arrives later this year.

It's easy.Ariana Grande and The Roots make music with Nintendo Labo

Watch Ariana Grande sing "No Tears Left to Cry" accompanied by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and members of The Roots on Nintendo Labo instruments.

An entire galaxy of countertop brewing awaits.PicoBrew moves beyond beer to tackle coffee, kombucha and more with the Pico U

Meet Pico's new universal brewing machine, capable of making beer, coffee, tea, kombucha, horchata and a host of other drinks. There are parts you'll need to swap in and out depending on what you're making, like the basket for coffee grounds and various sized filters for beer or other beverages. The biggest difference between the Pico U and its predecessor, though, is in its size, materials and price. The all-plastic U is much smaller than the Pico C and is available to Kickstarter backers for $169.

Look for the yellow and blue signs.Amazon launches special Whole Foods discounts for Prime members

As Amazon Prime's yearly rate increases to $119, the company is deepening its ties to Whole Foods. Now subscribers will get an additional 10 percent discount on sale items and deep discounts on select best-selling items every week. For now, the discounts are only available in Florida, but they're rolling out nationwide this summer.

'Essential for the cord-cutting sports fan.'ESPN+ review

ESPN+ won't completely cure your live-sports withdrawal if you've already cut the cord. However, that doesn't mean it isn't a great deal -- especially if you like MLS and baseball (MLB or college). Then, the only real tradeoff is the loss of studio shows.

Intelligent Drive is pretty smart but also overly cautious.Here maps helps the Mercedes S560 tackle sharp corners

Usually, adaptive cruise control makes sense in areas where you'll be following another car in case a bend in the road requires slowing down. But in the Mercedes S560, you can set it and forget it, thanks to data from Here maps that makes sure the convertible is moving at a safe speed. Roberto Baldwin explains why it's "weird, helpful and an important step toward cars driving themselves safely."

