Amazon snags Jordan Peele-produced Nazi hunter series

The show was created by David Weil (Moonfall), who will also write and produce the series, and it joins Amazon's other Nazi-centered show, The Man in the High Castle, on Prime Video. Amazon has ordered 10 episodes.

"When David Weil first shared The Hunt with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved," Peele said. "It's cathartic. It's noir. It's frighteningly relevant. It's exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world." Peele's many other upcoming projects include a Twilight Zone reboot, a Lorena Bobbitt docuseries and a stop-motion animated film.