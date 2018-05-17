Hulu will stream Viceland shows like 'Gaycation' and 'Weediquette'

"Our viewers love watching thought-provoking reality series on Hulu, and partnering with Viceland is yet another way we're building the most valuable content offering for fans of unscripted programming," said Hulu's Lisa Holme in a statement. Viceland operates as a joint collaboration between A&E and Vice in the US, said Variety, and is owned by Disney and Hearst. Other shows headed to Hulu with this deal include "Black Market," "Abandoned," "Bong Appétit," "Cyberwar, "Hamilton's Pharmacopeia," "Hate Thy Neighbor," "Huang's World" and "Weediquette," according to Variety.