Lego's Powered Up kits are built for connected play

The first fully revealed kit is a doozy. The Batman App-Controlled Batmobile uses a phone or tablet for steering the Caped Crusader's ride, and will eventually offer coding support to change the performance and sound of the vehicle. You can customize the remote controls as well. It ships August 1st for a hefty $160, but it won't be the only option.

The overall platform launches July 1st, and will include Lego train sets with basic remote control, Duplo trains with sensors and color-coded track features. More advanced constructors can dive into programming with a Ninjago dragon, an Arctic scout truck and an expert-level roller coaster.