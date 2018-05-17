Custom oscilloscope console pays tribute to 'Star Fox' and 'Asteroids'

Creator Mathew Carr has developed a few games for his system, including the Star Fox-influenced Star Lynx and Asteroids tribute Mattsteroids. Both feature original music and smooth wireframe visuals that accurately reflect the styles of their precursors. To stick with the retro vibe, Ocelot uses Amiga, Atari, Sega Master System or Genesis controllers.

Carr has worked on the project since 2014, though Gamasutra only just brought it to our attention. If you want an Ocelot of your own (and let's face it, this is really neat, so why wouldn't you?), you'll probably have to build it -- there's only one in existence, and it's not for sale.