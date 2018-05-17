The Morning After: The OnePlus 6 and what's next for net neutrality

What you need to know and which products to look for.How to buy an HDR monitor

Monitors are already a confusing product category, and throwing in HDR, with its multiple standards and configurations, doesn't help. However, the benefits of HDR -- more accurate colors and a wider gamut, extra brightness and improved blacks -- are worth it, arguably more so than the resolution gain offered by 4K.

With a bonus appearance from Yanni.Why everyone seems to care so much about 'laurel' vs. 'yanny'

We know why some people heard the word 'laurel' or 'yanny' in a recent viral clip, but why did anyone care? It turns out, we just can't resist innocuous questions with inexplicable answers.

A plug-and-play option for disabled gamers.Xbox Adaptive Controller first look

Three years ago, Microsoft targeted hardcore gamers with the release of its customizable Elite controller for the Xbox One. That process unintentionally cleared the way for the Xbox Adaptive Controller, the latest and most disparate evolution of its gamepad line. The controller itself is a clean white rectangle, about 11 inches long and six inches wide, with two large black buttons on its face. The buttons aren't touchpads, but they are light-touch enabled, clicking down with the softest of taps so players can roll their palm between the two or otherwise click them without exerting much force.

On to the House.Senate barely passes resolution to restore Net Neutrality

A spirited campaign by Democratic lawmakers to save Net Neutrality has passed the Senate, moving one step closer to forestalling its scheduled demise on June 11th. In addition to every Democrat supporting the legislation, the final 52-47 tally featured three Republican legislators, Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and John Kennedy (R-LA), voting in favor of the bill. Now it's time for a similar vote in the House of Representatives, but as Mallory Locklear explains, the battle there will be even tougher.

And YouTube Red is going away.YouTube Music subscriptions will finally debut next week

On May 22nd, YouTube will finally launch its new music service. Its app focuses on adaptability and personalization, but after the new service launches, new customers will have to pay $2 extra for access to original TV shows and movies as YouTube Red becomes YouTube Premium.

Universes collide for a crossover event.Engadget and Silica Magazine are partnering for a week-long takeover

From May 21st to May 25th, Engadget will run five stories produced by Silica Mag. Through the week-long takeover, we invite you to explore the questions: How is life defined in a world dominated by human technology? How are we changing it? How is it changing us? And what is happening to life on this planet in all of its natural, artificial and liminal states?

Slick looks come at a higher price.OnePlus 6 hands-on

OnePlus just unveiled its most expensive phone to date, with a base price starting at $529 to make up for the extra work put into its gorgeous glass design. The specs have been upgraded as well, and we have a breakdown ready to show how the OnePlus 6 compares to the 5T. When you're done with that, check out our first impression of the new Bullets Wireless earbuds. Oh, and there's even an Avengers edition.

