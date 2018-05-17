Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on V-Moda Crossfade 2 wireless headphones

Street price: $750; Deal price: $700

Down to $700, this is one of the first notable drops we've seen on our top laptop for students. This model comes with an 8th gen Intel i5-8250U Processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB M.2 SSD, which should be more than sufficient for day to day use if you aren't doing heavier graphical work. As this laptop is usually $750, this is a good price for it.

The Asus ZenBook UX330UA is our top pick in our guide to the best laptops for students. The ZenBook is also amazingly well-made for the price, with a powerful processor, a 1920Ã—1080 display, and a decent webcamâ€"we recommend the UX330UA-AH54 configuration with an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8 GB of memory, and a 256 GB solid-state drive. But its trackpad can occasionally be unreliable, and and it's about an inch wider and deeper than other premium ultrabooks. It also lacks a fast, versatile Thunderbolt 3 port, which will become more useful over the next few years as more accessories support the standard. But for around $750, it's the best option for college students.

Street price: $250; Deal price: $150

At $150, this matches the lowest price we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 1 38mm. It's a great discount on a smartwatch that still sees pricing of as much as $250 elsewhere. The 42mm is also available for just $30 more at $180. While the Series 1 is aging at this point, we still really like it for the function to price ratio it offers iOS users.

The Apple Watch Series 1 is our top pick in our Apple Watch guide. Nick Guy and Dan Frakes wrote, "If you've got an iPhone and want a fully capable smartwatch that can manage notifications, track workouts, and run apps, your best optionâ€"really, the only one worth consideringâ€"is the Apple Watch. Apple's own smartwatch offers the deepest integration with your iPhone of any smartwatch, and the Series 1 is our top pick because it has all the features most people need, including the huge selection of apps available to all Apple Watch models, at a significantly lower price than the Series 3."

Street price: $46; Deal price: $38 w/ code P7H2NUUD

Use code P7H2NUUD at checkout to drop the price to $38, which matches the lowest price we've posted. We've seen recurring coupon code deals this year that have dropped it to this price as the street price has started to fall, but we haven't seen it lower. If you're an experienced drone pilot seeking a pint-sized drone, it's a nice option at this price.

The Aukey Mohawk is our experienced pilots pick in our guide to the best sub-$100 drone. Signe Brewster wrote, "More-experienced drone pilots who are willing to give up some assisted-flying features in favor of faster and more agile flight should consider the Aukey Mohawk. This model was the most responsive drone we tested and the most fun to fly in manual modeâ€"which gives you more control over the drone but no assistance to keep it steady in the airâ€"and it recorded the fastest times among the larger drones we raced on our indoor obstacle course. This drone does offer a few autonomous functions that can make routine tasks easier, such as taking off and returning to its launch point. It can also do tricks, like flipping over with the press of a button."

Street price: $300; Deal price: $250

The V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless, like much of V-Moda's gear, has somewhat divisive styling, but what's not in dispute is the discount here. At $250 for the most understated finish, Matte Black, this is around $50 off the street price for that color. The White and Rose Gold finishes, even cheaper previously, are also a respectable $250. The V-Moda Crossfade 2 is a headphone we liked for its fun, energizing sound in our bluetooth headphone guide.

The V-Moda Crossfade 2, while not a pick, is an option we liked in our guide to the best Bluetooth headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "Balanced, vivid, and exciting sounding, the Crossfade 2 Wireless boosted only the lowest bass notes and specific high frequencies to amp up music in a fun, energizing way. The chassis is sturdy, edgy looking, and customizable, and it folds up into a surprisingly small case. We struggled, however, with making this model an upgrade pick due to the price, weight, and lack of isolation. For the current $330-plus price tag (features such as aptX, a removable boom mic, and extra shields add to the cost), we would have liked active noise cancelling, or some of those aforementioned add-ons included. We also questioned whether the weight of the Crossfade 2 would become uncomfortable for most people to wear over a long day. Knowing all of these quibbles, if you still want the Crossfade 2, get it; you won't be disappointed."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.