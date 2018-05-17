YouTube Red turns into $12 per month YouTube Premium

The features aren't really changing, just the pricing structure. Current subscribers will keep access at their existing price (for now), so even if you don't have it yet, you could sign up before Tuesday at the $10 per month rate in countries where Red is available.

YouTube Premium will launch in United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and South Korea, with Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom "coming soon" before other markets follow throughout the year.