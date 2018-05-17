YouTube TV adds The Young Turks and Tastemade channels

Among Tastemade's upcoming shows are Her Move, in which host Saada Ahmed travels the world interviewing women who are influencing their communities, and Origins, a show about the people, culture and food of the Philippines. Weird Food Jobs will highlight interesting careers like bubble-gum tester, chicken sexer and dog-food taster while Budget vs Baller will center on two hosts who experience the same destination on two very different budgets. And Just Jen will be a cooking and lifestyle show featuring Jen Phanomrat. The 10 new series will be rolling out throughout the year.

Along with existing shows like The Young Turks, TYT Interviews, NerdAlert, What The Flick?!, Think Tank and Pop Trigger, TYT Network will be introducing The Damage Report -- a morning show that covers current US issues. The Happy Half Hour will be lighter series featuring news that's 'not bad,' and #NoFilter will include analysis and commentary from Ana Kasparian. Lastly, Old-School Sports will revisit classic games and noteworthy rivalries of the past.

Both of the new 24-hour linear channels are available today. YouTube TV costs $40 per month for new subscribers.