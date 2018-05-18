Amazon Studios moves ahead with film on inventor of the high five

Burke tragically passed away in 1994 due to complications from AIDS, but his stature as a pioneering figure in professional American sports lives on. According to The Atlantic, he was very open about his sexuality -- but during his four-year career in the MLB in the late 79s, the press refused to print his truth: "I think everyone just pretended not to hear me. It just wasn't a story they were ready to hear."

"My mission as a gay ballplayer was the breaking of a stereotype," He reportedly told People magazine during a tour promoting his book in 1995. "I think it worked ... They can't ever say now that a gay man can't play in the majors, because I'm a gay man and I made it."

Jamie Lee Curtis bought the rights to a film adaptation of Burke's book, which she announced in April (appropriately, on National High Five Day). But news of the rewrite means the project is moving forward. While his life has been overshadowed by his alleged invention of the supreme celebratory gesture, hopefully a movie can do his achievements justice. In the meantime, ESPN's 30 for 30 on Burke is a good primer.