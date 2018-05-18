Netflix lands political comedy with Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro

Of the two, Notaro is more closely attached to Netflix through both original comedy specials and behind-the-scenes work (such as directing Ellen DeGeneres' future special). Aniston is best known for her sheer ubiquity on Netflix thanks to non-exclusive material like Friends and her many movies, but she also recently signed up to co-star with Netflix mainstay Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery. While there was a "competitive bidding war" for First Ladies, according to Variety, the movie illustrates Netflix's growing ability to keep big-name comedy stars coming back.