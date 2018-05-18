Sprint launches its own unlimited plan for seniors

Sprint's plan includes access to Global Roaming, and (again, like T-Mobile's) the ability to stream videos in 480p, as well as to provide unlimited mobile hotspot data at 3G speeds. Subscribers can choose to pay $10 more a month, though, if they want to bump up videos' resolution to 1080p, get 10GB of mobile hotspot data, stream music at up to 1.5Mbps in speeds (versus 500kbps) and boost gaming speeds from 2Mbps to 8Mbps.

The carrier's Unlimited 55+ option is available starting today, May 18th. Subscribers don't have to enroll in AutoPay to take advantage of the offer, but those who do get a $5-per-line credit per month. We'd love to see the other carriers conjure up their own offering for customers 55 and above, so the company that wants their business the most can sweeten the deal even more.